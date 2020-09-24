Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have explained why Lady Stoneheart was left out of the HBO series.

The character, a resurrected Catelyn Stark who was murdered at the Red Wedding in season three, was a fan favourite in George R. R. Martin’s books. But the showrunners gave three reasons why she didn’t make it to the screen in James Hibberd’s upcoming book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon.

“There was never really much debate about [including Lady Stoneheart],” Benioff explained. “There is that one great scene [in the book].”