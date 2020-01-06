Game of Thrones’ final season was firmly shut out of the 2020 Golden Globes, taking home zero gongs.

The HBO show finished its eight-season run last year, though its final episodes received a pretty divisive reception when they were released.

Game of Thrones stayed true to its poor run of Golden Globes form last night (January 5), finishing its near decade-long span with just the one Golden Globe to its name — Best Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage in 2012.

This year’s sole GoT nominee was Kit Harington for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama. But the actor lost to Brian Cox for his work in the fellow HBO series Succession at last night’s ceremony.

Recently reacting to his nomination, the Jon Snow actor said: “I didn’t expect to be nominated. I thought the show might be, but I was just at home, learning lines, and then my publicists called. It was very unexpected and wonderful.”

He added: “I loved every moment of [Game of Thrones],” he added. “I loved the character. It’s a weird feeling, but I feel kind of happy for him [Jon Snow], the character, if that makes sense.”

The final season fared better at the Emmys last year, winning 12 out of its 32 nominations.

Season eight infamously received a big backlash from critics and fans, with over a million people signing a petition to have the season remade.

Speaking recently about why fans were angry, star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau argued that they could not bear the thought of the show ending.

“They didn’t want it to end, just period,” he said. “Did not want it to end. Because does that mean I’m gonna lose my friends that I’ve been hanging out with? People have online communities around the world, and it’s been about this show and our love.”