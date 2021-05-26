‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off: ‘Helstrom’ producer to write ‘10,000 Ships’

Helstrom showrunner Amanda Segel is set to write Game of Thrones spinoff 10,000 Ships.

Deadline reports that Segel has been hired to helm the new project, although HBO has declined to comment on the news.

10,000 Ships is expected to focus on warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynars, and their journey after travelling from Essos to Dorne after being defeated by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War.

Advertisement

The story took place 1,000 years before the events of the A Song of Ice and Fire books. In Game of Thrones, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) named her direwolf after Nymeria.

There is no word yet on cast members of other production team members for 10,000 Ships.

The project is set to be one of three Game of Thrones spinoffs currently in the works, with House of the Dragon set to kick off the new era of stories first.

A first look of House of the Dragon was released earlier this month, with photos of Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke and more recently revealed – you can take a look here.

House of the Dragon is created by George R. R. Martin, along with showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan J. Condal, and is scheduled for a 2022 release.

Advertisement

Set 300 years before the timeline of Game of Thrones, the series is set to follow the House Targaryen. The series is based on Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, published in 2018.