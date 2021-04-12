‘Game Of Thrones’ star Diana Rigg omitted from BAFTA memorial montage

Diana Rigg was left out of BAFTA’s in memoriam tribute yesterday (April 11) alongside other stars who died in the last year.

The Game Of Thrones and James Bond (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, 1969) actress was omitted while other actors including Christopher Plummer and Hal Holbrook were remembered. Fellow Bond girl Honor Blackman (Goldfinger, 1964) was also left out.

People on social media pointed out the omissions. One wrote: “Was a disgrace that @BAFTA missed Diana Rigg [and] Honor Blackman from in memoriam. 2 iconic actresses from the 60s and starred in 2 of the most highly thought of Bond films and many others. These were MOVIE stars not only television stars!”

“They really just forgot Diana Rigg in the memorial section, huh?” added a second fan. Another wrote: “@BAFTA what about the late great Diana Rigg in your tribute to all that have left us?”

Was a disgrace that @BAFTA missed Diana Rigg Honor Blackman from in memoriam. 2 iconic actresses from the 60s and starred in 2 of the most highly thought of Bond films and many others. These were MOVIE stars not only television stars! — Barry Leslie (@bazepeemaster) April 12, 2021

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts explained its decision after the feedback, citing a restricted broadcast duration. “With limited time available for obituaries within the broadcast, it isn’t possible to honour all those who have sadly passed away.

“BAFTA’s committee considered Dame Diana Rigg to be better known for her work in TV so she will be included in BAFTA’s TV Awards broadcast this year.

“Dame Diana Rigg also features in BAFTA’s online records at www.bafta.org/heritage/in-memory-of.”

In recent years Rigg was known for her portrayal of Olenna Tyrell (aka the Queen of Thorns) in Game Of Thrones. She also had a theatre career spanning six decades.

Blackman is best remembered as Cathy Gale in The Avengers TV series (1962–1964) alongside her Pussy Galore Bond girl role.

In other BAFTA news, Rocks star paid tribute to late rapper and actor DMX, among others, in her acceptance speech for the EE Rising Star BAFTA.

