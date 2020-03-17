‘Game Of Thrones’ star Kristofer Hivju reveals he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has revealed he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hivju, who portrayed Tormund Giantsbane in the hit HBO series, posted on Instagram last night (March 16) to share the news with fans.

Read More: All the films and TV shows suspended due to Coronavirus

“Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus,” he wrote. “My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes.”

The actor went on to explain that he and his family are currently “in good health”, while he is only experiencing “mild symptoms of a cold” due to the virus.

Calling on his followers to remain cautious, he added: “There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”

Hivju concluded his post by reiterating the importance of protecting those most vulnerable, “like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

You can see the full post above.

This comes after Idris Elba announced yesterday that he has also tested positive for COVID-19. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” the Luther star wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised UK citizens to avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide. The PM plans to update the public in a series of daily press conferences as the crisis continues.