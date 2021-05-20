‘Game Of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams announces new film podcast

Maisie Williams has launched her own film podcast, Frank Film Club.

The Game of Thrones actress’ new show takes a deep dive into cinema through the lens of four young women in the industry covering a wide range of genres: from pre-2000s to independent and box office, through to documentaries and foreign language.

Every Tuesday and Friday the hosts watch a film and get together to discuss their individual takes. You can listen to a trailer below.

Season one will cover ﬁlms such as Pixar’s Soul, Boots Riley’s Sorry To Bother You and Ridley Scott’s Thelma And Louise.

“We really wanted to make a space where there’s no pressure to speak about film in a certain way, where we could be ourselves and enjoy the freedom of the discussion,” said Williams.

“Frank Film Club is a place where you didn’t have to study film to have an opinion. We’re so grateful and excited to share it with listeners everywhere.”

Meanwhile, Williams was last month announced as the first WWF (World Wildlife Fund) Global Ambassador for Climate and Nature.

“Through my history of learning about our sustainable future, I have recognised that climate change is often interpreted as an overwhelming force,” she said at the time. “My personal goal is to show people everywhere that each and every one of us plays a vital role in making a difference.”

Williams is a vocal environmental activist alongside her acting career. In a 2019 interview with Dazed Digital, she cited “activist groups like Extinction Rebellion” as a major inspiration.

On-screen, the actress will next appear in Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols biopic series Pistol. The limited FX series will see Williams play punk rock pioneer Jordan Mooney (aka Pamela Rooke). She stars alongside Babyteeth actor Toby Wallace as Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious.