‘Game Of Thrones’ star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau “almost” signed petition for finale remake

Game Of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says he “almost” signed a fan-made petition to remake the show’s controversial final season.

In the wake of the show ending in 2019, fans made a Change.org petition calling for season 8 of the show to be remade, which ended up gaining nearly 2 million signatures.

A host of Game Of Thrones cast members have responded to the petition since then, with Emilia Clarke calling the backlash “flattering” and Jacob Anderson calling it “rude”.

Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister in the hit HBO show, says he doesn’t support the fan movement, as he maintains that the show was meant to “piss you off no matter how it ends”.

He did tell Variety, though, that he considered financially contributing to a possible remake of season 8, owing to his fascination with fan culture.

“I heard about it. I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious,” he said. “I almost wanted to donate to that petition. HBO saying, ‘You’re right, so many people want it, we’re going to do it.’ I think everyone had their own opinion.

“I find the world of fandom really interesting. Everyone wanted something specific and different from what they got. It’s a combination of – you imagine an ending; but also, I think if you’re a hardcore fan, it was really upsetting that it ended. You lived with this for eight seasons.

He added: “There is still a massive community dedicated to Game of Thrones. I think there was a real fear that was going to go away. It had to end.”

Coster-Waldau also spoke this week about how he doesn’t miss the show, because “the story was over”.

“I think we’ve told the story,” he said, adding: “I miss my friends, right? So you spend eight, nine years, almost 10 years together… you make friendships. So I miss them.”

“It’s an incredible, intense experience. Also, when the show becomes as successful as it did, that’s a whole different challenge, if you will. But inside the bubble, it was always a bit of fun.”