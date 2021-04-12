Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is returning to television in a new series.

The actor, who played Jaime Lannister in the long-running hit HBO show, will reportedly be starring in an adaptation of The Second Home, a novel by Christina Clancy published in 2020.

The novel follows the stories of the Gordon and Shaw families after a summer on Cape Cod. A devastating secret tears the families apart.

As reported in Variety, no network or writer is as yet attached to the series, but Coster-Waldau is set to executive produce the new series. It will be his first television role since Game of Thrones ended.

Meanwhile, HBO recently announced plans for a huge, month-long celebration to mark the fact Game of Thrones turns ten this year.

The event, known as ‘The Iron Anniversary’, will mark ten-years since the season one first episode premiere on the network.

The anniversary will see the launch of a new, interactive Game of Thrones spotlight page on HBO Max containing Easter eggs for long-term fans, as well as “broad introductions” for fans new to the show. Subscribers to the site will also be able to access 150 videos of cast interviews, behind-the-scenes extras, clips and trailers.

A new merchandise range will also be launched and will include a one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé, a collection of Mikkeller beers inspired by the series and a group of new, iron-textured Funko Pop figures.

They’ll also be a Game of Thrones ‘MaraThrone’ event where every episode from season 1 will be shown again, starting from April 10.

Back in March, HBO announced three more Game of Thrones spin-offs. The new trio of series will act as further prequels to George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.