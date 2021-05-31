‘Game of Thrones’ star Sean Bean doesn’t know how the show ended

Game of Thrones star Sean Bean has admitted that he didn’t keep up with the show after his character was killed off.

Bean played patriarch Ned Stark in the hit HBO show, appearing in the show’s first season, which aired back in 2011.

The show aired its finale to mixed reviews in 2019, but Bean has admitted that he wasn’t one of the millions who watched the show come to a close.

In a new interview with The Times, Bean was asked whether the Starks’ decision to withdraw from the rest of Westeros could be seen as similar to Brexit.

“No. What happened?” Bean replied, before asking the interviewer said they didn’t want to add any more information in case Bean wanted to go back and watch the show.

He replied: “I’ll have forgotten by then, go on,” before asking for details on the show’s conclusion. “So did Winterfell stay separate? Oh, good for them,” he said.

In terms of future Game of Thrones-related projects, HBO recently shared a first look at upcoming prequel series House Of The Dragon.

It was revealed last month that the show, one of six spin-offs currently in the works from the hugely successful fantasy show, had begun production.

Set 300 years before the timeline of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon follows the House Targaryen. The series is based on author George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, published in 2018.

Other spin-off series’ include 10,000 Ships, a show that focuses on the warrior queen Princess Nymeria from the House Martell, who founded the kingdom of Dorne, roughly 1,000 years before Game of Thrones.

Another prequel spin-off is set in the King’s Landing slum of Flea Bottom, located in the city where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.