‘Game Of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner recalls “happiest of days” with nostalgic cast photo

Including Kit Harington, Gwendolyn Christie, and more

By Matthew Neale
Sophie Turner; Game of Thrones; Sansa Stark
Sophie Turner has revealed more about Sansa Stark's fate beyond Season 8

Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has shared a throwback picture of her time on set with the show’s cast.

On her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a post from co-star Carice Van Houten which showed them both on the set of the HBO series – all in costume, including Turner dressed as Sansa Stark – alongside various other cast members including Kit Harington and Gwendolyn Christie.

Turner’s performance on the show earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series in 2019. She has since gone on to various major film roles, including appearances as Jean Gray in both X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019).

The actress captioned the cast shot “the happiest of days” – see the full post below.

Sophie Turner Game Of Thrones
CREDIT: Instagram/Sophie Turner

Earlier today (August 28), meanwhile, George R.R. Martin confirmed he is producing an animated short film called Night Of The Cooters, potentially delaying the completion of his next A Song Of Ice And Fire novel – from the series that was adapted into Game Of Thrones – even further.

Vincent D’Onofrio is set to direct and star as the voice of a sheriff in the town of Pachuco, Texas, which becomes the site of a Martian invasion.

The film is the latest new project that Martin has taken on while fans eagerly await the next instalment of the A Song Of Ice And Fire book series, The Winds Of Winter. The author suggested earlier this year that he is “hugely behind” on his long-awaited novel.

