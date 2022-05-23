NewsTV News

‘Game Of Thrones’ writer George R.R. Martin stokes lighthearted rivalry with ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ series

"If they win six Emmys, and I hope they do, I hope we win seven"

By Charlotte Krol
'Game Of Thrones' creator George R. R. Martin
'Game Of Thrones' creator George R. R. Martin pictured in 2019. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has addressed his “competitive” nature as he prepares for House Of The Dragon to vie with The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power.

The writer, who has also served as a producer/consultant on HBO‘s Game Of Thrones and its forthcoming prequel series House Of The Dragon, said in a new interview that he hopes that if The Rings Of Power “win six Emmys, and I hope they do, I hope we win seven”.

Martin told The Independent that he wishes both shows will succeed because he supports more epic fantasy being shown on screen.

He said: “I know a lot of articles, the minute the dates were announced, it’s, ‘Oh, the battle for fantasy supremacy. It’s Rings Of Power versus House Of Dragon, who will win?’ I don’t know why they always have to do that.

“I hope both shows succeed. I’m competitive enough. I hope we succeed more. If they win six Emmys, and I hope they do, I hope we win seven. But nonetheless, it’s good for fantasy. I love fantasy. I love science fiction. I want more shows on television.”

George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin CREDIT: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

House Of The Dragon is set 200 years before events in the flagship HBO series and is based Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. It follows the Targaryen family during the Dance of the Dragons – a civil war among House Targaryen for the Iron Throne.

The Game Of Thrones spin-off is set to premiere on August 21 via HBO Max in the US. It will be simulcast on Sky Atlantic/NOW in the UK on August 22.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, meanwhile, is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings. The Amazon Studios-produced series follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.

House Of The Dragon
Matt Smith in ‘House Of The Dragon’ CREDIT: HBO

The Rings Of Power premieres on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022, with episodes following weekly.

In other related news, a new trailer has been released for House Of The Dragon. It sets the stage for the conflict as various houses swear allegiance to King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) and his named successor, his firstborn child Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).

