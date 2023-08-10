‘Gavin & Stacey’ actor Joanna Page was once told she “wasn’t pretty enough” for a role

Gavin & Stacey‘s Joanna Page has revealed that she was once told she “wasn’t pretty enough” for an acting role.

The Welsh actor, who played Stacey in the beloved BBC sitcom, made the revelation while appearing on Loose Women this week.

Speaking on the panel show Wednesday (August 9), Page was talking about dealing with disappointment before sharing that she was once asked to change her appearance and accent for a role.

“I had an audition and I’d been back about nine times and it was going really good,” she recalled, though didn’t name the role. “And then they said to my agent, ‘Could you please tell her that we just don’t think she’s pretty enough before the next callback? And to go to the department store and get them to do her makeup and everything and then come to the audition’.”

She went on: “I went back and that still wasn’t good enough and then they said ‘We’re worried about her accent, can she then go and have coaching?’ And then I had the coaching and then I got the part.”

Page added that “the worse thing is not finding out that you haven’t got the job until actually, you’re seeing it on the TV and then you go ‘Oh gosh, this is why I didn’t get the part’.”

Earlier this week, Gavin & Stacey stars shared that they’re not keen on another full season of the show, but may be up for a future one-off special.

The smash-hit series originally aired from 2007-2010 on the BBC before getting a one-off festive special in 2019.

A similar response came from Page last year, who said that the cliffhanger ending from the 2019 special had her thinking that “there’s got to be another one”.

Meanwhile, back in May Uncle Bryn’s house from Gavin and Stacey was put up for sale.