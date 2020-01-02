‘Gavin & Stacey’ Christmas special streamed for the equivalent of 80 years

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special has been streamed for the equivalent of 80 years, it has been reported.

The return of the show, which has been off screens for nine years, was watched by 11.6 million viewers when it aired on Christmas Day. Since then, the one-off episode has been a huge hit on the BBC’s iPlayer streaming service too.

The Sun reports the special was watched for a total of 707,889 hours on iPlayer between Christmas Day and December 29, marking the equivalent of 29,495 days or over 80 years. The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special was most popular on Boxing Day, when its streams peaked at 295,621 hours.

Advertisement

Fans also went back and watched older episodes of the original series over the festive break, propelling the first-ever episode from 2007 and the 2008 Christmas special into the Top 20 most-watched shows on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

While the show might have been a hit with viewers, it also came in for some criticism for including a homophobic slur. The incident occurred during Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Bryn’s (Rob Brydon) performance of The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s ‘Fairytale Of New York’.

Jones later responded to the backlash, saying she and co-creator and co-star James Corden had included it to “remain true to the characters”.

“It is a different climate. But we have to remain true to the characters, to who they were,” she said. “Characters in Gavin & Stacey are kind and big-hearted, I believe. So I think no one is going to be intentionally hurtful. But by the same token, they’re not necessarily going to be completely politically correct or be aware of political correctness.”