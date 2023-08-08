‘Gavin & Stacey’ stars don’t want to do another season

The stars of Gavin & Stacey are not keen on another full season of the show, but may be keen for a future one-off special.

The smash-hit sitcom originally aired from 2007-2010 on the BBC before getting a one-off festive special in 2019.

Speaking to Radio Times, stars Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman – who played Gavin’s parents Mick and Pam Shipman – are keen on another special, but not a fourth full season of the show.

Steadman said: “I’d like to do another, but I don’t know if I could do seven episodes. A special would be great fun and it wouldn’t be too draining and exhausting. The Christmas special cliffhanger ending was brilliant. I was really touched and moved by it.”

Lamb added: “It’s like getting the family together again, so absolutely yes to another one. But a one-hour special, which is three weeks of really intense work, that will do me.”

A similar response came from Joanna Page (Stacey West) last year, who said that the cliffhanger ending from the 2019 special has had her thinking “there’s got to be another one”.

The actor admitted she’d “love” the chance to finish the story. She told the panel of the chat show: “After filming I did think, there is another one, there’s got to be another one. We’ve got to find out what Smithy says.”

The Christmas special episode ended on a cliffhanger in 2019. Viewers saw Nessa (played by Ruth Jones) get down on one knee and propose to Smithy (James Corden). The episode, which was the last Gavin & Stacey moment to air, cuts off his response can be heard.

Corden and Jones wrote and created the show together, and they’ve been careful to keep its legacy intact. That’s also meant keeping any news about reunions a secret. “They’ve never told us that they’re doing anything,” Page explained, saying that any news of a return would only come if and when the writers had finished a script.