Gearbox is working on a TV adaptation of its ‘Brothers In Arms’ series

Gearbox Software is working on a TV series based on its World War II shooter video game franchise Brothers In Arms.

The Brothers In Arms TV series is set to explore previously classified World War II stories, based on true events. In an official statement on its website, Gearbox announced that the first season will “reveal the biggest scandal of WWII, which was kept secret for 40 years”, although no specifics were given.

The small screen adaptation will be spearheaded by Scott Rosenbaum, who is best known for his work on shows such as The Shield, Chuck and Queen Of The South. Rosenbaum will also executive produce the series, alongside Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford.

“Scott will create more than a war show,” Pitchford said in the aforementioned statement. “We’ll all be on the edge of our seats as this series will be a surprising and heartfelt emotional journey that resonates across generations with brotherhood as the theme that reconciles and connects humanity.”

Production on the series has yet to start and the team is “actively looking for directors”, producer Jean-Julien Baronnet told The Hollywood Reporter. He also added that they are currently searching for an “ambitious” broadcast partner for the show.

The Brothers in Arms franchise first made its debut in 2005 with Brothers In Arms: Road To Hill 30, which centred around a group of paratroopers who are dropped behind enemy lines on D-Day. The game was based the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment’s Mission Albany and launched on PlayStation 2, Xbox and PC.

Brothers in Arms is the latest Gearbox Software property being given the Hollywood treatment, following Borderlands. Back in February, the developer announced that the sci-fi shooter was being adapted into a film by Lionsgate, with Eli Roth tipped to direct.