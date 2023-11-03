NewsTV News

When is ‘Gen V’ season two coming out?

'The Boys' spin-off will officially return for a second season

By Adam Starkey
Gen V
Godolkin University trains teenagers to become superheroes. CREDIT: Prime Video

Gen V has proved to be one of the more successful spin-offs in recent years.

Led by showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, The Boys spin-off follows the lives of super-powered students at the Vought International-owned Godolkin University.

Gen V stars a fresh cast of relative newcomers, including Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips and Asa Germann.

Has Gen V been renewed for season 2?

Amazon confirmed the show would return for another season on October 19. Check out the announcement video featuring the cast below.

“We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V,” Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke said in a joint statement. “These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same!

“The writers are already working on the new season – sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show.”

Do we know season 2’s release date?

A release date has not yet been announced. However, assuming filming on the second season will begin in 2024, it’s likely the show will return sometime in 2025.

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes however might affect when the show can start filming. This page will be updated when a release date is confirmed.

In the meantime, the fourth season of The Boys is expected to air in 2024 after filming wrapped in April this year. Post-production work on the series was paused due to the Hollywood strikes.

