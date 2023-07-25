Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘The Boys’ spin-off ‘Gen V’

Amazon Prime Video has released a gory and explosive new teaser trailer for its upcoming spin-off of The Boys, Gen V.

Gen V – set in the universe of The Boys – follows a new cohort of young “supes” (people with gifted with special abilities) as they enrol into the Vought-controlled Godolkin institute, where they’re taught to hone their abilities and are shaped by Vought to be the next generation of superheroes.

The explosive teaser gives us our first look at the main cast and their powers, which features something akin to blood-bending. We also see several familiar faces from The Boys pop up in the trailer, though it is currently unclear just how pivotal a role they will play.

Watch the teaser trailer for Gen V below.

Gen V will debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 23 with a three-episode premiere. The remaining five episodes will be released weekly until the season finale airs on November 3.

While season one of Gen V is supposed to take place during the events of The Boys season four, a release date for The Boys has yet to be announced.

The third season of The Boys premiered in July 2022 and scored a four-star review from NME‘s Ali Shutler. Shutler wrote: “Season three of The Boys toys with the successful formula but maintains jaw-dropping results throughout. Especially with the introduction of musical numbers, a reality TV show and new superhero Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). It’s still the most adult, most graphic and most fun superhero show around and this bold and batshit run of episodes sees The Boys very much back in town.”