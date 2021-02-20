George R.R. Martin is developing sci-fi book ‘Roadmarks’ for HBO

Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is developing a sci-fi book called Roadmarks for HBO.

The book was written by novelist Roger Zelazny and was published in 1979. It focuses on a road that travels through time with spots at various years where only a few special people can get on or off the road.

Once on the path, those individuals can change things that happened in the past that have a knock-on effect on the future.

Advertisement

Martin will develop the book into a show alongside writer, executive producer and showrunner Kalinda Vazquez.

The author was friends with Zelazny before he died in 1995 and called him in a statement a “mentor and one of the greatest science fiction writers who lived”.

“It was an honour to be able to bring his work to television,” he continued. “That is why I am so thrilled to be a part of adapting Roger’s novel Roadmarks for HBO. We have a great book, a great screenwriter in Kalinda Vasquez, and the makings of a wonderful, original show. I look forward to a long and thrilling journey.”

Meanwhile, Martin is still working on the next Game Of Thrones book, The Winds Of Winter. Last June, he said it would be released in 2021. “If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write,” he wrote on his blog. “I am spending long hours every day on The Winds of Winter and making steady progress.

Advertisement

“I have bad days, which get me down, and good days, which lift me up, but all in all I am pleased with the way things are going.”

The Winds Of Winter will be the sixth book in the Song Of Ice And Fire series and will be followed by A Dream Of Spring.