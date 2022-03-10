George R.R. Martin gives update on ‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-offs

George R.R. Martin has provided an update on the Game Of Thrones TV spin-offs and books currently in the works.

In a blog post on Wednesday (March 9), the Game Of Thrones creator shared his thoughts on the first TV spin-off, prequel series House Of The Dragon, which is expected to launch later this year.

“House Of The Dragon has wrapped in London and is now in post-production,” Martin wrote. “What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more.”

Advertisement

Martin also revealed he’s helping to develop other live action shows for HBO and animated shows for HBO Max set in the Game Of Thrones universe.

On the live-action side, the projects included a series centred around character Corlys Celaryon, which has switched names from Nine Voyages to The Sea Snake. The show is being developed with Rome showrunner Bruno Heller.

Amanda Segel is the showrunner on Nymeria series Ten Thousand Ships and has delivered a “couple of drafts”. The third live-action show is the Dunk & Egg series, helmed by Steve Conrad, which will adapt the first novella, ‘The Hedge Knight’, in its first season. A title is unconfirmed, but Martin says they’re “leaning toward A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms for the series title, though The Hedge Knight has its partisans as well.”

The only animation project confirmed by Martin is a show set in Yi Ti, which currently has the working title The Golden Empire.

Martin stressed that he’s “heavily involved” in each of the shows, including many more that he’s not allowed to mention. “No, can’t tell you how many,” Martin wrote. “But it is my hope that a number of these shows will get on the air. Not all, no, it is never all, but more than one.”

Advertisement

The fantasy author also provided a minor update on the sixth book in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series, The Winds Of Winter.

“Yes, of course I am still working on The Winds Of Winter,” Martin wrote. “I have stated that a hundred times in a hundred venues, having to restate it endlessly is just wearisome. I made a lot of progress on Winds in 2020, and less in 2021… but ‘less’ is not ‘none’.”

He’s also currently writing the second volume of Fire & Blood, along with “more of the Dunk & Egg novellas”, an “illustrated, condensed version” of Fire & Blood, and another book described as a “Who’s Who in Westeros”.

House Of The Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and follows the beginning of the end of House Targaryen. The show’s cast includes Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans.

The prequel series is scheduled to be released in 2022 on HBO.