George R.R. Martin says “anti-fans” have ruined movies on social media

George R.R. Martin has said that it is “so sad” that “anti-fans” have made the discourse around new films and television shows so toxic.

In a new post on his blog, the Game of Thrones author was writing about the challenges of the last twelve months, “both professionally and personally”, adding that he still tries to “take solace where I can…in chocolate thrones, if nowhere else, in books, in films and television shows.”

However, he continued that even in those areas, he is finding the nature of online interactions problematic. “Even there, toxicity is growing,” he wrote.

“It used to be fun talking about our favorite books and films, and having spirited debates with fans who saw things different,” he continued. “But somehow in this age of social media, it is no longer enough to say. ‘I did not like book X or film Y, and here’s why.’ Now social media is ruled by anti-fans who would rather talk about the stuff they hate than the stuff they love, and delight in dancing on the graves of anyone whose film has flopped…It is all so sad.”

Back in December, Martin revealed that work had already begun on both the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon, and said that he had already seen the first two episodes of season two of the show.

“I am hardly objective when talking about anything based on my own work… but I have to say, I thought both episodes were just great,” he said about the episodes. “Dark, mind you. Very dark. They may make you cry. (I did not cry myself, but one of my friends did.) Powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching, heart rending. Just the sort of thing I like. (What can I say? I was weaned on Shakespeare, and love the tragedies and history plays best of all).”

That news followed on from the release of the first teaser trailer for House Of The Dragon season two. In November 2022, HBO confirmed that the new season would premiere in “early summer” 2024, although there is still no firm date for its release.