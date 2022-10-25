George R.R. Martin says ‘The Winds Of Winter’ is “three-quarters of the way done”

Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has shared an update on the progress of the next A Song Of Ice And Fire novel.

The Winds Of Winter is set to be the sixth entry in the fantasy series following A Dance With Dragons, which was released back in July 2011.

Speaking on a livestream organised by his publisher, Random House, Martin revealed that the book is roughly “three-quarters of the way done”.

Advertisement

“It’s a big, big book,” Martin began. “It’s a challenging book. It’s probably going to be a larger book than any of the previous volumes in the series.

“A Dance With Dragons and Storm Of Swords are the two largest books in the series, they were both about 1,500 manuscript pages. I think this one is going to be longer than that by the time I’m finished with it and I think I’m about three-quarters of the way done, maybe. But that’s not 100 per cent done, so I have to continue to work on it.”

3/4 done with Winds of Winter. Straight from George. pic.twitter.com/9JaNeKT0HG — JJ (@ladydragonjj) October 25, 2022

Martin explained that even when it’s complete, his publisher will have to decide on a release strategy. “Of course, then there’s the issue here of my friends at Random House, when I deliver this monstrous book that will be as big as a dragon, are they going to try to make me cut it in two? We’ll find out about that but first I have to finish it, I have to get it all done.”

The author also expressed his frustration at fans who press him for an estimated release date, adding: “I make what I think is the best case estimate, and then stuff happens.

“Then everybody gets mad that I ‘lied’. I’ve never lied about these predictions. They’re the best I can make, but I guess I overestimate my ability to get stuff done, and I underestimate the amount of interruptions and other projects, other demand that will distract me.”

Advertisement

Martin is currently developing a number of Game Of Thrones TV projects, including the second season of House Of The Dragon, animated shows and other spin-offs he’s teased in the past.