George R.R. Martin says ‘The Winds Of Winter’ is “three-quarters of the way done”

“It’s probably going to be a larger book than any of the previous volumes”

By Adam Starkey
George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin CREDIT: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has shared an update on the progress of the next A Song Of Ice And Fire novel.

The Winds Of Winter is set to be the sixth entry in the fantasy series following A Dance With Dragons, which was released back in July 2011.

Speaking on a livestream organised by his publisher, Random House, Martin revealed that the book is roughly “three-quarters of the way done”.

“It’s a big, big book,” Martin began. “It’s a challenging book. It’s probably going to be a larger book than any of the previous volumes in the series.

A Dance With Dragons and Storm Of Swords are the two largest books in the series, they were both about 1,500 manuscript pages. I think this one is going to be longer than that by the time I’m finished with it and I think I’m about three-quarters of the way done, maybe. But that’s not 100 per cent done, so I have to continue to work on it.”

Martin explained that even when it’s complete, his publisher will have to decide on a release strategy. “Of course, then there’s the issue here of my friends at Random House, when I deliver this monstrous book that will be as big as a dragon, are they going to try to make me cut it in two? We’ll find out about that but first I have to finish it, I have to get it all done.”

The author also expressed his frustration at fans who press him for an estimated release date, adding: “I make what I think is the best case estimate, and then stuff happens.

“Then everybody gets mad that I ‘lied’. I’ve never lied about these predictions. They’re the best I can make, but I guess I overestimate my ability to get stuff done, and I underestimate the amount of interruptions and other projects, other demand that will distract me.”

Martin is currently developing a number of Game Of Thrones TV projects, including the second season of House Of The Dragon, animated shows and other spin-offs he’s teased in the past.

