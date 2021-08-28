George R.R. Martin is producing an animated short film called Night Of The Cooters, potentially delaying the completion of his next A Song Of Ice And Fire novel – from the series that was adapted into Game Of Thrones – even further.

Vincent D’Onofrio is set to direct and star as the voice of a sheriff in the town of Pachuco, Texas, which becomes the site of a Martian invasion.

“Night Of The Cooters is a short story, and our version is going to be a short film,” Martin explained (per Deadline). “I’d guess it will come in somewhere between 20 and 30 minutes, shot with a combination of live action and state-of-the-art animation. If you loved the story, we think you will love our movie.”

The film is the latest new project that Martin has taken on while fans eagerly await the next instalment of the A Song Of Ice And Fire book series, The Winds Of Winter. The author suggested earlier this year that he is “hugely behind” on his long-awaited novel.

Martin recently confirmed that he has begun work on a new graphic novel called Voyaging, and that the idea came to him “long before” his idea for the novels.

“The Thousand Worlds stories spanned centuries and light years and had their own cast of heroes, villains, legends, and colourful characters… none of them more colourful than the trader (and ecological engineer) Haviland Tuf, the protagonist of a long series of stories I collected together in the fix-up Tuf Voyaging,” wrote Martin in his announcement on his blog.