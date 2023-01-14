Get a first look at Elijah Wood in ‘Yellowjackets’ with new trailer

Showtime has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming second season of Yellowjackets, giving fans their first look at Elijah Wood’s Walter – check it out below.

The second season of Yellowjackets is set to premiere March 24 and introduces citizen detective Walter, played by Elijah Wood. In the new clip, Wood’s character can be seen alongside Christina Ricci’s Misty. “Kidnapping, cults, death. Your friendships are a little more complicated than most,” he says to her.

Elsewhere the trailer sees Juliette Lewis’ Natalie reflect on her memories of the plane crash that kickstarted season one. “Darkness. We brought it back with us,” she says ominously, while the rest of the trailer is equally harrowing. Check it out below.

Elijah Wood’s involvement in Yellowjackets was confirmed last August. A press release from Paramount said that Wood was joining the second season of the show in “a season long guest arc.”

The statement added that “Wood will play Walter, a dedicated citizen detective who will challenge Misty in ways she won’t see coming.”

An official synopsis of Yellowjackets describes it as “equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

“The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

Series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have also promised answers in Yellowjackets’ second season.

“We are very much interested in exploring the theme and concept of belief and what that means for us in terms of our worldview — the way that we interact with the world around us, the way that we interact with other people, and forge those relationships,” added Lyle.

“That is absolutely something that we will be investigating by means of this growing belief that has started to emerge amongst the girls in the wilderness and what that might mean in the present day.”