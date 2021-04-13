Cartoon Network has shared a first look at the upcoming live-action reboot of the Powerpuff Girls.

The trio of super-powered sisters are set to return as “disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting” after the animated series left screens in 2005.

The new series, simply titled Powerpuff, was announced back in February, and will see Chloe Bennet star as Blossom, alongside Dove Cameron (Bubbles) and Yana Perrault (Buttercup)

Rounding out the cast are Donald Faison as their father Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany as villain Mojo Jojo, repurposed as new character Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr. and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum.

Get a first look at the forthcoming series below.

Character descriptions for the forthcoming series have also been shared, and read as follows:

“Blossom was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, but her repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms.”

“Bubbles had a sweet-girl disposition that won America’s hearts as a child. She still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She’s initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself.”

“Buttercup was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, she has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.”

The original Powerpuff Girls animated series ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2005. The series told the story of Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup – three pint-sized heroes who were created in a laboratory accident by their father Professor Utonium.

The sisters fought supervillains alongside the trials of navigating the normal issues that young children face such as sibling rivalries, loose teeth, going to school or depending on a security blanket.