Giancarlo Esposito to star in Netflix heist series ‘Jigsaw’

Giancarlo Esposito has been cast in upcoming Netflix heist drama series Jigsaw.

The series is loosely inspired on the real-life story where £70billion in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. Spanning 24 years, the show centres around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, loyalties and betrayals that surround it.

Netflix says the show takes a “nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control” – indicating you might be able to watch the eight episodes in any order. The series ranges from 24 years before the heist to one year post-heist.

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) leads the ensemble cast, which also includes Paz Vega (Rambo: Last Blood), Rufus Sewell (The Father), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Peter Mark Kendall (The Americans), Rosaline Elbay (Diamond Dust), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad) and Niousha Noor (The Night).

The series is currently filming at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn, with a release date yet to be announced.

Esposito will play Leo Pap in the series, who is described as “a natural leader” and “whip-smart, intense and driven, with an engineer’s mind and a meticulous eye for detail”.

Jigsaw is created by Eric Garcia, who will act as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Ridley Scott will also act as an executive producer, with Jose Padila set to direct the first two episodes.

Known for portraying Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, Esposito will next appear as the antagonist in upcoming game Far Cry 6.