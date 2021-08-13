Gina Carano has spoken about her first onscreen role since being fired from The Mandalorian over a series of controversial tweets.

The MMA fighter and actor was let go from the Disney+ show in February after making posts on social media the company deemed “abhorrent and unacceptable”.

Carano, who played Cara Dune in the show, reportedly posted content on her Instagram Stories that compared criticism of a person’s political beliefs to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

In a statement from Lucasfilm provided to Variety, the production company confirmed “Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.

Now, Carano is set to star in an untitled action-thriller as a traumatised woman who hires a long-hauler to track down an infamous serial killer.

“I’m completely ignited to be creating this thriller,” the actor told Deadline. “I feel I am exactly where I want and need to be at this moment in my life; it feels as if I have wings.”

Carano also serves as producer on the film, which will begin shooting in October.

According to Deadline, the film “follows a strong-willed woman who survives an attempt by serial killer-trucker ‘White Knuckle’. Haunted by her encounter and the cops’ inability to catch her tormentor, she partners with a trucker to end the killer’s reign of terror.”

Following her dismissal from The Mandalorian, Carano said that an email accidentally sent to her by Disney made her aware that her behaviour was being monitored.

Carano told The Ben Shapiro Show: “They accidentally sent me an email, which was very enlightening, so I knew. I knew they were paying attention. I know there were some people who went to bat for me but I know that they didn’t win out at the end.”