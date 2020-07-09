‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera missing and feared dead after boat trip with 4 year-old son

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and feared dead after taking a boating trip with her four-year-old son, officials say.

Rivera and her son took a boat trip on Lake Piru in Southern California yesterday afternoon (July 8), according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, with her son then being found alone on a boat in the lake.

The Sheriff’s Office said the search for Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee from 2009 to 2015, will resume “at first light” today (July 9).

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted that a search was underway for a “possible drowning victim at Lake Piru,” later adding confirmation that the missing person is indeed Rivera, along with a video of a search helicopter patrolling at Lake Piru.

“The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light,” the second tweet said.

Hapening now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

“This is considered to be a horrible accident,” the department told NBC Los Angeles, revealing that Rivera’s son was found sleeping on the boat around three hours after it was rented.

On Tuesday (July 7), Rivera shared a picture of her and her son to social media, with the caption: “Just the two of us.”