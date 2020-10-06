‘Glow’ cancelled by Netflix due to coronavirus, scrapping season 4 plans

GLOW has been cancelled by Netflix in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The comedy-drama series, based on the lives of the 1980s wrestling group Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), had been renewed for a fourth and final season in August 2019, but those plans have now been scrapped.

GLOW was three weeks into filming season four when production was suspended in March due to the global COVID-19 lockdown. The show starred Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron and Kate Nash.

Commenting on the cancellation, series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch told Deadline: “COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show.

“Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone.”

They continued: “There’s a lot of shitty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

Brie shared a number of photos from the show on her Instagram page, captioning the post: “Going to miss this… Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever. ❤️”

Marc Maron also commented on the news on Twitter, writing: “No more GLOW. Sorry. Stinks.”

No more GLOW. Sorry. Stinks. — marc maron (@marcmaron) October 5, 2020

A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement: “We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging.

“We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”

The first three seasons of GLOW are currently streaming on Netflix.