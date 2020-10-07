GLOW star Marc Maron has said Netflix should let the cast and creative team wrap up the show as a movie.

Maron proposed the idea on Instagram, after it was confirmed that the much-loved comedy series had been cancelled, scrapping plans in motion for season four.

“Let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie,” Maron said in a video. “Give the showrunners and the cast and the writers the chance to finish the story in a movie, right? Then it’s all fine. That would take the financial pressure off and the writers could play it out, we could shoot it out.”

Advertisement

Maron, who played B-movie director Sam Sylvia on the show, added: “The thing about shooting a movie is that when you have the whole shooting script you can be economical about your shooting. I think they could do it in less time than it would take to shoot the show.”

The actor also explained that he had been told GLOW was cancelled for financial reasons.

“The reason I was given from the showrunners was basically a financial one in that they didn’t want to pay to keep the sets alive anymore,” he said.

“We’ve got two offices and soundstages being leased. They were two and a half episodes in on the day they went into lockdown.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I was told that they didn’t want to eat the cost of maintaining the sets for another six or seven months to begin production. So that’s what we heard. Honestly, who knows?

“The protocols they have in place now, I know there are a lot of things being shot, but we have a big cast and crew. Who knows where we’re going to be in January?”

In a statement about the cancellation, a Netflix spokesperson said: “We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging.

“We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”

The first three seasons of GLOW are streaming now on Netflix.