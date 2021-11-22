Gong Yoo-led Netflix K-drama ‘The Silent Sea’ to premiere next month

Netflix Korea has announced the official premiere date of its upcoming sci-fi series The Silent Sea.

Earlier today (November 22), the streaming platform shared the official poster for the highly-anticipated series and revealed its premiere date for the first time. The mysterious new poster features astro-biologist Song Ji-an (played by Bae Doo-na of Sense8) with a grave expression as she stands alone somewhere in outer space.

Aside from Bae, The Silent Sea also features a star-studded cast including Gong Yoo (Squid Game, Train to Busan) and MBLAQ’s Lee Joon. The eight-episode series will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide on Christmas Eve (December 24). Notably, Squid Game’s Heo Sung-tae is also set to play one of the series’ supporting characters.

Advertisement

The Silent Sea is a sci-fi series set in the distant future where Earth has undergone desertification, turning barren as a result. Gong plays Han Yoon-jae, the leader of a space exploration team sent to secure a sample from an abandoned space station on the moon, which may well hold the key to the planet’s survival.

Meanwhile, Bae’s Song Ji-an is an astro-biologist who aims to uncover the truth behind the accident that had led to the abandonment of the space station on the moon. Additionally, Lee stars as Captain Ryu Tae-sook, the engineer of the team who volunteers to join their dangerous mission.

The series was first announced by Netflix last September alongside its cast. It is executive produced by Jung Woo-Sung, who is best known for his acting roles in films like A Moment To Remember and Steel Rain.

The Silent Sea is based on director Choi Hang Yong’s 2014 short film, The Sea Of Tranquility. Choi has also returned to direct the Netflix adaptation, which was co-written by award-winning screenwriter Park Eun-Kyo.