Gong Yoo on starring in ‘The Silent Sea’: “My instinct strongly told me I should do it”

Gong Yoo, along with the rest of the main cast of Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi K-drama The Silent Sea, have shared their thoughts on the series.

The streaming giant shared a new behind-the-scenes video of the forthcoming sci-fi epic, which shares the process and insight from the show’s main cast and crew ahead of The Silent Sea‘s global release on Christmas Eve (December 24).

Based on director Choi Hang-young’s own 2014 short film The Sea Of Tranquility, the new series – starring Gong Yoo, Bae Doo-na and more – has been over a decade in the making, the clip revealed.

Lead actor Gong Yoo, who plays Captain Han Yoon-jae on the show, shared his first reaction to hearing of The Silent Sea‘s story. “It was mind-blowing,” he shared, adding that he felt it was right for him to work on the series. “My instinct strongly told me I should do it.”

Bae Doo-na, who stars as the series’ main protagonist Song Ji-an, also revealed her eagerness to star in The Silent Sea, upon first watching the original short film it was based on. “Watching the film got me very curious about its director,” she shared.

Meanwhile, the crew behind the show’s conception shared the long process of refining the story from its humble origins. “It was a small, rough gemstone at first,” executive producer Jung Woo-sung shared. “But it was a matter of how much we would allow it to shine by processing it. It has a story that can throw viewers for a loop.”

Set in a distant future where Earth has undergone desertification, The Silent Sea follows a a space exploration team who are sent to the Moon to secure a sample from the abandoned space station, which may well hold the key to the survival of the planet.

The Silent Sea is the latest original Korean series produced by Netflix, following hits like Squid Game, My Name and Hellbound. Earlier in the year, the streaming giant also released Move To Heaven, which earned the third spot on NME’s 10 best Korean dramas of 2021.