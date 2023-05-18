‘Gossip Girl’ teases reboot with original cast members

A Gossip Girl reboot with the original cast has been teased by the show’s official Twitter account.

On Tuesday (May 16), the account shared an image of the six lead actors along with a “welcome back” message.

The message read: “Welcome back, Upper East Siders. After a long time away, I see it didn’t take much time for you to dirty up the clean slates I gave you.”

The original show, which ran for six season from 2008, followed the lives of privileged teenagers attending an exclusive private school in Manhattan, as well as the mysterious blogger who exposed their scandalous secrets online.

Based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s novel of the same name, the series starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Taylor Momsen, Chace Crawford, Penn Badly and Ed Westwick.

Welcome back, Upper East Siders. After a long time away, I see it didn’t take much time for you to dirty up the clean slates I gave you. #GossipGirl pic.twitter.com/3HY31XEO7m — Gossip Girl (@gossipgirl) May 16, 2023

A reboot series with an entirely new cast premiered on HBO Max in 2021. However, it was cancelled after two seasons.

Last year, Westwick said he was open to reprising his role as bad boy Chuck Bass for a possible reunion.

“I wouldn’t say no. It would be cool! he told The Daily Mail. “I don’t know if that’s a direction they could go in though!

“It blows my mind and it feels crazy to have been a part of something so big,” Westwick confessed. “It was a big part of my life back then and it still is, and now with the reboot a whole generation get to enjoy it.”

On the show’s cult status, he added: “People come up to me and call me Chuck all the time. It’s hard when you’re in someone’s home on their TV each week for five and a half years it’s a very personal experience and people think they know you.”