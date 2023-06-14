‘Gotham Knights’ has been cancelled after one season

Gotham Knights has been cancelled after just one season.

The DC Comics-based drama was one of three scripted CW series which were facing the axe along with Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming, which have both been renewed.

Despite being a “respectable ratings performer” since it was premiered in March, the show has now been cancelled, according to Deadline.

It is believed that under different circumstances, the show could have made it to a second season but, with the business model of the CW changing under its new ownership, only a handful of existing scripted series could make the cut.

Gotham Knights, which was written by the Batwoman trio of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams, picked up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies – Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara) when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.

A synopsis for the show, when it was first announced, added: “As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city becomes more dangerous than it’s ever been.

“However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviours, known as the Gotham Knights.”

Misha Collins also starred as District Attorney Harvey Dent.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy recently admitted that he knew he wasn’t right for the part of Bruce Wayne/Batman, in The Dark Knight trilogy.

Elsewhere, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck also feature in the new The Flash movie which is released today (June 14).

Reviewing the movie, NME awarded it four stars and described it as the “self-proclaimed ‘janitor of the Justice League’ pipping his peers to the post with a fast-paced film that’s all his own”.