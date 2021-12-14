‘Gotham Knights’ TV series in the works based on comics

A Gotham Knights series is in the works at The CW.

Based on the DC comics of the same name, the new project will focus on characters from the Batman universe – although it won’t be a Batwoman spinoff or reworking of the video game of the same name.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the new project will follow “Bruce Wayne’s rebellious adopted son in the wake of Bruce’s murder as he’s forced to forge an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies after they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader”.

The synopsis continues: “As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city becomes more dangerous than it’s ever been.

“However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviours, known as the Gotham Knights.”

There is no word on casting or a release date for the Gotham Knights TV series, stay tuned for updates.

In other Batman news, The Batman director Matt Reeves recently shared a new look at Selina Kyle and Riddler from his new film. A character poster saw Paul Dano in character as the film’s antagonist, while the filmmaker shared a still of Zoe Kravitz in character as Kyle, also known as Catwoman.

The Batman is scheduled to be released March 4, 2022.