Grant Imahara, former co-host of ‘MythBusters’, dies, aged 49

Grant Imahara, host of popular science shows MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, has died, aged 49.

According to a report published today (July 14) by The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara died suddenly following a brain aneurysm.

A representative for Discovery Channel, which produces MythBusters, said in a statement last night (July 13), “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

An electrical engineer and roboticist by training, Imahara joined MythBusters in its third season and was a co-host until 2014 when he departed the show along with hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

The trio came together again in 2016 for Netflix’s White Rabbit Project which ran for just one season.

MythBusters host Adam Savage tweeted, “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years… Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

Imahara’s MythBusters co-host Kari Byron also shared a post, tweeting an image of herself, Imahara and Belleci with the caption, “Somedays I wish I had a time machine”.

Imahara was born on October 23, 1970, in Los Angeles. Before his work on television and some 200 appearances on the popular science experiment programme, Imahara worked for Lucasfilm’s THX division, later joining the Industrial Light and Magic department.

In the nine years he worked there, Imahara became chief model maker, specialising in animatronics and working on the George Lucas Star Wars prequels as well as The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, A.I. Artificial Intelligence and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines among many others.