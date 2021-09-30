‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star recalls row with Denzel Washington on set

Grey’s Anatomy actor Ellen Pompeo has spoken out about a heated row that she had with Denzel Washington on the show’s set.

Pompeo, who has starred in the show since it premiered in 2005, recalled the disagreement on her podcast Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo.

The episode in question, The Sound Of Silence, took place in the show’s 12th season, with the Oscar-winning actor stepping in to direct as a one-off. The dispute took place after Washington took issue with Pompeo improvising a line of dialogue in an especially emotional scene.

“Look at me when you apologise – look at me!’” Pompeo demanded of her male co-star.

“That wasn’t in the dialogue and Denzel went ham on my ass,” she recalled. She went on to say that Washington instantly stepped in and said: “I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.”

Pompeo – who on the podcast said that the actor “doesn’t know shit about directing TV” – retaliated.

”I was like, ‘Listen, motherfucker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling? You barely even know where the bathroom is,” she said.

The star concluded that the spat came down to both parties being performers. “We didn’t get through it without a fight, but that’s actors for you.”

A first trailer for Washington’s upcoming film The Tragedy Of Macbeth was recently released.

The reimagining of the Shakespeare classic, which co-stars Oscar-winner Frances McDormand, marks the first time that Joel Coen is making a film without his brother and frequent collaborator Ethan.