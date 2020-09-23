Grimes, Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly and Joey Bada$$ are among the guests set to appear on the new season of The Eric Andre Show.

The show is set to return to Adult Swim on October 25, with Anderson .Paak, Toro Y Moi and more also set to appear across the season.

As Adult Swim revealed, Joey Bada$$ is set to portray a character called Joey Fata$$, while Grimes will take part in a sketch entitled Grimes and Punishment.

See the first images for season five of The Eric Andre Show below.

You can look forward to Joey Fata$$, Grimes and Punishment, and Lil Yachty on Rapper Warrior Ninja on the new season of The Eric Andre Show premiering October 25 at midnight on #adultswim @joeyBADASS @Grimezsz @lilyachty pic.twitter.com/eR6ddEepuH — adultswim (@adultswim) September 22, 2020

Last month, Eric Andre endorsed a petition that asked for him to take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show. DeGeneres’ talk show has spent the summer awash with controversy over alleged “racism and intimidation” towards staff past and present.

This week, the show returned to screens for a new season and DeGeneres gave a monologue in which she apologised for a “toxic work environment”.

Andre also recently refused to let Netflix’s “middle-aged white people” cut a joke about police brutality from his new comedy special Legalize Everything.

“We need to point out the absurdity of the police department and what a fucking hypocrisy and a disgrace it is,” he said. “We need to point out police brutality. I am blessed that my stand-up special is coming out in this time.”

Last month, Eric Andre spoke to NME about how he originally said that the upcoming fifth season of his show would be the last, and that he is now reconsidering.

“I thought that a while ago, but why close the door on something good? This is our best season yet – we really have the show down to a science. It’s also the only thing where I have complete and utter creative carte blanche.”