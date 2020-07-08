Gwyneth Paltrow shares bizarre lockdown “wellness routine”

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared her extensive lockdown routine on Instagram.

The actress, and founder of wellness brand Goop, extensively detailed the products she uses and practices she has been following over the past few months.

“Every morning, I coconut oil pull, tongue scrape, dry brush, and take time for skin-care,” Paltrow began.

Advertisement

She then explained which vitamins and supplements she takes, as well as sugar-free sweets, almond milk creamer and plenty of lentils.

The habits lean further into Paltrow’s extreme brand of wellness, as she mentions a “neck-hanging device” to help with muscle strain. “You hang it on the doorknob and lie down on the ground to alleviate tech neck,” she said.

In terms of ways to substitute a holiday abroad, Paltrow says she invested in a gemstone heat therapy mat, costing $1,049 (£832).

“A vacation doesn’t seem to be in the cards this summer, so I invested in the Healthyline Gemstone Heat Therapy Mat mat, which makes me feel like I’ve been on a vacation for a week in about ten minutes thanks to the hot stones, far-infrared light, red light, pulsed electromagnetic fields, and negative ions,” she explained.

Gwyneth Paltrow currently stars in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician, which recently saw season 2 drop on the streaming platform.

Advertisement

In a three-star review of the new season, NME said: “For the most part, the return of Ryan Murphy’s soapy, political pastiche is good news for core supporters, but there probably isn’t enough here to win over new voters.”

‘The Politician’ season two is streaming now on Netflix