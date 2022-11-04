Netflix’s ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ confirmed for second season before the series’ premiere

Netflix’s Gyeongseong Creature has already been green-lit for a second season, ahead of its series premiere.

Yesterday (November 3), several South Korean media outlets reported that the forthcoming fantasy-thriller K-drama has already been confirmed for a second season – despite its first season not having aired yet – with filming set to take place next year.

Netflix later responded to the reports by confirming that the second season of Gyeongseong Creature will be produced, but a filming schedule for the new season has yet to be decided.

“As Season 1 of Gyeongseong Creature has yet to premiere, a confirmation of Season 2 proves an immense amount of confidence in the production, further raising anticipation for the upcoming thriller,” the streaming service’s press statement reads, as translated by Soompi.

This series follows several individuals in the city of Gyeongseong – the colonial name for Seoul during Japan’s rule over Korea in 1945 – as they fight against monstrous creatures born out of human greed. The series was helmed by Stove League director Jung Dong-yoon, while its screenplay was penned by Kang Eun-kyung, who also penned the Dr. Romantic series.

Gyeongseong Creature is set to star Itaewon Class’ Park Seo-joon as the wealthy Jang Tae-sang, who is accompanied by his best friend Kwon Jun-taek (Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon). Tae-sang’s outlook on life changes when he meets Yoon Chae-ok (My Name’s Han So-hee), a woman who specializes in finding missing people.

Gyeongseong Creature also stars Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald) as Maeda, the wife of a powerful official in Gyeongseong.

The series is set to premiere sometime in 2023. An exact premiere date has not been announced at the time of publication.