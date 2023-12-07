Han So-hee, Park Seo-jun face off in ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, Gyeongseong Creature, starring Han So-hee and Park Seo-jun.

Set in the spring of 1945, Gyeongseong Creature will follow several individuals in the city of Gyeongseong – which was the colonial name for Seoul city during the Japanese rule over Korea – as they go up against monstrous creatures born out of human greed.

Park Seo-jun will play Jang Tae-sang, the wealthiest and most attractive man in the Bukchon district, who has a penchant for insider information. Meanwhile, Han So-hee will portray Yoon Chae-ok, a skilled todugun (bounty hunter and sleuth who tracks down the missing).

The brand-new trailer for Gyeongseong Creature previews the first, tense meeting between Tae-song and Chae-ok, as well as their initial visit to the mysterious Ongseong Hospital. “Patients who are moved here never come back,” Chae-ok says.

Inside the hospital people are locked up like animals in cages, with strange, masked men transporting dead bodies around the basement of the facility. That is, until a monster is let loose and comes face to face with Tae-song and Chae-ok.

The video goes on to tease the thrilling fight scenes that will be features in Gyeongseong Creature, as well as what appears to be a blossoming relationship between Tae-song and Chae-ok.

Part 1 of Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 will debut December 22, 2023 exclusively on Netflix. Meanwhile, Part 2 of the K-drama series will be released two weeks later on January 5, 2024.

Joining Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee in the cast of Gyeongseong Creature are Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age Of Ultron), Squid Game breakout star Wi Ha-joon, Kim Hae-sook (Alienoid) and Jo Han-chul (Big Bet), among others.

Meanwhile, the series has already been renewed Gyeongseong Creature for a second season. In November 2023, Netflix said that the move “proves an immense amount of confidence in the production, further raising anticipation for the upcoming thriller”.