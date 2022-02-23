‘Hamilton’ cast members reunite to open SAG Awards ceremony

Hamilton stars Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. are set to reunite on stage later this month.

The three actors will be performing as part of the opening number for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, taking place on February 27, reports Variety.

Last year, Diggs earned a SAG nomination for his performance in the Disney+ recording of Hamilton, while Odom Jr. was nominated for two awards, including one for One Night In Miami.

Advertisement

Miranda recently made his feature directorial debut with Tick, Tick… Boom! which earned a SAG nomination for its lead actor, Andrew Garfield.

In a five-star review of Hamilton‘s Disney+ recording, NME wrote: “A period drama that obsesses over legacy, Hamilton changed the game when it first hit the stage and now this bold, brilliant and daring filmed version is set to do it all over again.”

Hamilton premiered on Broadway in 2015, and was written by Miranda who also plays the titular role. Odom Jr. played Aaron Burr, while Diggs starred as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

Onscreen, Miranda most recently voiced the titular character in animated musical Vivo, and wrote 11 songs for the film. Diggs is starring in the third season of Snowpiercer, while Odom Jr. was cast in the forthcoming sequel to Knives Out.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Netflix series Squid Game made history as the first Korean series to be nominated at the SAG Awards.

Advertisement

The Netflix original is up for a total of four awards, with lead actor Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun) being nominated for the Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor. Meanwhile, supporting cast member and the show’s breakout star Jung Ho-yeon (Kang Sae-byeok) is up for the Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor.

In addition, the main and supporting casts are also up for Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble Cast In A Drama Series, while the show was nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series.