Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol break up less than a month after going public with their relationship

South Korean actors Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol have confirmed their break-up, which comes less than a month after they went public with their relationship.

Reports of their break-up first surfaced on March 30, which was then confirmed by Ryu’s representation at C-JeS Studio that same day in a brief statement. Later, Han’s label 9ato Entertainment published a more detailed statement explaining the circumstances behind their decision to part ways.

“[Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol] both found their roles as actors to be more important. They promised to no longer emotionally exhaust their personal lives,” the company wrote, per Soompi. “Han So-hee gave herself and the public a difficult time due to her personal emotions. Her method of communication was incorrect. She will accept any criticism.”

9ato continued by writing that it was “greatly responsible for not looking after [Han So-hee]”, adding that it is “reflecting on failing to properly play its role”. The agency added: “Although it is very late, we will go on to right things from now on.”

The pair were confirmed to be dating early last month, but were heavily embroiled in controversy soon after on the internet after rumours of cheating spread on the internet due to an alleged overlapping timeline between Ryu’s relationships with Han and ex-girlfriend Hyeri.

Han So-hee recently starred in the Netflix K-drama series Gyeongseong Creature opposite Park Seo-jun. Meanwhile, Ryu Jun-yeol recently starred in the South Korean film Alienoid: Return to the Future, a sequel to 2022′ Alienoid. His last TV role was 2021’s Lost with Jeon Do-yeon.