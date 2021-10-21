Han So-hee reveals she performed the stunts in ‘My Name’ herself

Actress Han So-hee has shared that stunt sequences seen in K-drama series My Name were performed without a stunt double.

The South Korean actress told KoreaJoongAng Daily on October 20 that she had undergone physical training for nearly four months prior to the filming of My Name to prepare for her action sequences. The publication also noted that her work on the series was her first time taking on an action-centred role.

“I wasn’t that familiar with physical training, so I knew that the results would pay off only when I practiced hard, and really devoted my time,” Han revealed. “As I went into shooting, I learned that I needed to make my actions bigger and wider in order for them to really show on the screen, so it was definitely important to make the sequences familiar to my body.”

Advertisement

Han also shared that the cast and crew of My Name were “really devoted to the rehearsals for the action scenes”. She also talked about her thoughts as she watched the final product of the show’s action sequences, adding that she could “see how tired everyone was, including me” as she thought about the effort that went behind them. “I felt like we really put in a lot of hard work.”

My Name revolves around Ji-woo (portrayed by Han So-hee), a woman who becomes driven by revenge after witnessing her father’s murder. The series follows her path of becoming a member of her father’s criminal gang, to later infiltrating the law enforcement agency involved in the murder.

My Name, Netflix’s brand-new action crime series, is shaping up to be another global hit. The show currently sits in the top ten of Netflix’s charts in several countries, and is only bested by Squid Game, Maid and the third season of You globally.