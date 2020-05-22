Hannibal could be returning for a fourth season, its star Mads Mikkelsen has teased.

The show, based on Thomas Harris’s 1981 novel Red Dragon that sees Mikkelsen play Hannibal Lecter, was cancelled by NBC in 2015 after three seasons.

Read more: 10 TV shows cancelled before their time that Netflix should resurrect

Fans of the show have been campaigning for its resurrection since the cancellation was announced, and Mikkelsen has now shared an article talking about a fourth season.

Advertisement

“Hannibal hits Netflix in June: Is Hannibal season 4 on the way?” he wrote in a caption, sharing an article talking about Hannibal’s arrival to Netflix US next month. It’s sparked rumours that the show could return after half a decade away.

Showrunner Bryan Fuller told fans of the show last year that “no-one has given up” on the idea of bringing the show back.

“I’ve made it clear I want to do it, the cast wants to do it and [executive producer] Martha [De Laurentiis] wants to do it,” he tweeted.

“We just need a network or a streaming service that wants to do it, too. I don’t feel there’s a clock on it or an expiration date for the idea. We just need someone to bite.”

No one has given up! I've made it clear I want to do it, the cast wants to do it and Martha wants to do it. We just need a network or a streaming service that wants to do it, too. I don't feel there's a clock on it or an expiration date for the idea. We just need someone to bite. — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) May 27, 2019

Advertisement

Seasons 1-3 of Hannibal are available now on Netflix UK, and will become available in the US on June 5.

Here is a list of everything new arriving to Netflix in the UK this month.