‘Hannibal’ season 4: creator teases pansexual Mads Mikkelsen in potential comeback

Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller has teased a comeback for the show in a fourth season, hinting that Mads Mikkelsen’s character could be pansexual.

The cast and creators of the show, which was cancelled in 2015, held a virtual reunion last night (July 11).

Hannibal arrived on Netflix back in May, leading fans to speculate that a fourth season could be on its way.

At the reunion, which featured Fuller, Mikkelsen and more, Fuller discussed fan theories of the sexual tension between Mikkelsen’s Dr Hannibal Lecter and Hugh Dancy’s character Will Graham, saying that a fourth season would explore these ideas. He went on to confirm that Graham is straight, but identifies Lecter as “pansexual”.

“From our very first meeting with Mads, he redefined the character immediately for me because he’s the devil,” Fuller said. “He is this thing both of the world and outside of the world. So for me, the devil is pansexual.

“I think Will Graham is a heterosexual character, but sexuality is fluid, and I think it would have to be a conversation where we would sit down and try to find… the most authentic expression of their relationship now.”

Fuller said that one scene that will inform where the characters go is a telling moment in the penultimate episode of the final season, where Will asks Dr. Bedelia Du Maurier (Gillian Anderson), “Is Hannibal in love with me?”

Teasing season four plot lines, Fuller added: “Because of the nature of what would be happening in season 4 in terms of the grander manipulations that Hannibal has on Will Graham’s mind, I don’t think Hannibal would want to have sex with Will if Will wasn’t in his right mind, and Will won’t be in his right mind in Season 4.”

Fuller added that he is “very hopeful” about a fourth season coming to fruition. “The great thing about the ideas that I have shared with members of the cast in terms of where we’re going is that if it takes five years, if everyone is interested in coming back, that’s just how long they’ve been on the lam, and the story will pick up from there and we’ll adapt,” he said, adding that he imagines a fourth season to be “sunny and sweaty as compared to the cold harsh realities of Toronto”.