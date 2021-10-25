Hayden Christensen set to play Darth Vader once again in ‘Ahsoka’

Hayden Christensen will once again return to the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in Disney+’s forthcoming Star Wars series, Ahsoka.

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Christensen’s reprisal of Luke Skywalker’s father will see him star alongside Rosario Dawson, who portrays the show’s titular character Ahsoka Tano. While Tano has long been a staple of the franchise’s animated projects, Dawson’s portrayal marked the character’s live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian last year.

Dawson briefly shared a public reaction to the news of Christensen’s involvement, writing “Skyguy, …They know!!! See you soon, Snips” on Instagram before deleting it.

While little is known about the forthcoming series, rumours are sure to swirl around the return of Vader, considering Ahsoka is set five years after the events of Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi, thus five years after Vader seemingly died. Ahsoka is set to begin production early next year, with Dave Filoni on board to write and executive produce alongside Jon Favreau.

This is just the latest series that Christensen will be reprising the iconic role, as he’s also set to star in Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor returning to play the titular role.

Ahsoka is just one of several Star Wars spin-offs in the works, with The Book of Boba Fett set to premiere at the end of this year. In addition, Ludwig Göransson, composer on The Mandalorian, will return to score the new spin-off.