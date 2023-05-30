HBO “not at all” considering ‘Succession’ spin-offs

HBO‘s Succession will not be getting a spin-off series, per the network’s Head of Drama Francesca Orsi.

The news comes after the show’s final episode aired, bringing the hit series to a close. Speaking to Deadline, Orsi shared: “I know there was some talk about spinoffs, but no, not at all”.

Orsi added: “I’ll never say never but my instinct and based on a number of conversations about the evolution of Succession and these characters, at this stage, there is no intention of spinning any one character off”.

The HBO exec also said that while she doesn’t know what Succession creator Jesse Armstrong is planning to do next, she thinks “it will be entirely original. Whether it’s based on IP or not, I’m not sure, but it will be a new show, a new idea entirely.”

Earlier this month, Succession actor Fisher Stevens revealed that he’s written a spin-off focusing on his character, Hugo Baker. Stevens has portrayed Hugo, an executive at the fictional Waystar RoyCo company, in seasons two, three and four of the HBO series.

Following the conclusion of Succession, actors Brian Cox and Sarah Snook took to social media to share touching farewell posts. Cox, who played Logan Roy in the HBO series, shared a message on his Instagram Story on Monday (May 29) after the show’s finale was released. “We have now come to the end,” Cox wrote. “And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing.

Snook also shared a post on Instagram to commemorate the final episode. “It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me,” the actor wrote. “The place I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with… it breaks my heart that it is all over.

“But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all… so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top.”

You can check out how fans reacted to the Succession finale here.