New seasons of ‘The Last Of Us’, ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’ to premiere in 2025

HBO has confirmed that the highly anticipated new seasons of The Last Of Us, Euphoria and more will premiere only sometime in 2025.

This past weekend, Max confirmed the release windows for several of its biggest shows in its ‘One To Watch’ trailer, which showcases new originals, returning series, and more on its upcoming streaming slate.

While they don’t have confirmed release dates just yet, The Last Of Us, Euphoria and The White Lotus are among the biggest titles headlining HBO’s 2025 slate. Showcased towards the end of the trailer, these titles are also joined by upcoming seasons of the Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That… and an It spin-off, Welcome To Derry.

The release window for The Last Of Us season two comes after its show runner Craig Mazin revealed in an interview earlier this month (December 1) that production on the anticipated follow-up will begin in February next year.

The new season of Euphoria had already been on hold for some time as show creator Sam Levinson worked on The Idol. HBO Head of Drama Francesca Orsi told Deadline in May that Levinson’s work on that plus Zendaya’s packed schedule and the recently concluded actors and writers’ strike would likely push back the premiere to 2025.

In July, Euphoria star Angus Cloud died of an accidental drug overdose, which could potentially push back the series’ premiere if his character is being written out.

In November, The White Lotus creator Mike White revealed that he hopes to begin work on its third season early next year, teasing it will be “bigger” in scope.

“It’s going to be supersized White Lotus,” he added. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing… I’m super excited about the content of the season.”