HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ reboot to return for second season

HBO’s Perry Mason reboot will return for a second season, it’s been confirmed.

Although the project, starring Matthew Rhys, was initially supposed to be an eight-episode mini-series, TVLine has reported that the series, which is executive produced by Robert Downing Jr., has been renewed for a second season.

Advertisement

In a statement, HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming, Francesca Orsi, confirmed a season 2, saying: “It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason. Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

Perry Mason attracted 1.7 million viewers across all platforms and beating debuts of Watchmen (1.5 million) and The Outsider (1.2 million).

The show‘s eponymous private eye was first pegged for Robert Downey Jr., but eventually, Rhys landed the role in HBO’s new reboot of the classic TV sleuth which first aired in 1957 and ended in 1966.

A two-star NME review of the show reads: “A step down in terms of star power, yes, but the Welshman [Rhys] fits Perry’s grubby aesthetic perfectly. If only the writing were better, then the possibility of RDJ [Downing Jr.] hunting down criminals might not feel like such a missed opportunity.”

The first season of the period drama is currently airing on HBO in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.