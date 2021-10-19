Hearts FC launch new ‘Waystar Royco’ shirts in partnership with ‘Succession’

Streaming service NOW have teamed up with Hearts football club to launch a range of new Succession-themed shirts, celebrating the arrival of the show’s third season.

In season two of the hit HBO show, Roman Roy buys the Edinburgh-based club to impress his father Logan, not realising that they are in fact the arch rivals of Logan’s club Hibernian.

As part of the partnership, Hearts have launched a range of shirts featuring the Roy’s company Waystar Royco as sponsor, as well as branding around the club’s stadium Tynecastle Park.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: “The club has been so excited to feature in one of the main storylines of one the biggest TV shows on the planet and we’re thrilled to be working with NOW to help launch this partnership celebrating season 3 of the show today.

“Just like the Roy children in Succession, we’re a club battling for the one place at the very top. Unlike the Roys though, we know we can only get there by working together.”

🤝 Waystar | Royco Ahead of the launch of Season 3 of #Succession, we teamed up with @NOW to pay tribute to our favourite Hearts-related storyline. 🤩 We've got limited edition shirts to give away – RT for your chance to win! ❤️ Raising funds for @MNDScotland pic.twitter.com/44NQIPMahD — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) October 18, 2021

The club’s CEO Andrew McKinley added: “As huge fans of the show, we’re really excited to be working with NOW to bring this Succession takeover to Tynecastle.

“We love watching the Hearts-related storylines in the show, although we’re quite thankful not to have any members of the Roy family running the club in real life! Brian and Kieran are always welcome in the director’s box at Tynecastle as a guest of the real owners of the club – the fans.”

For your chance to get hold of one of these highly sought-after shirts, keep your eyes peeled to NOW’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Hearts F.C.’s Twitter for further details today (October 19).

Succession‘s season three premiere, which launched in the US on HBO on Sunday (October 17) and in the UK via NOW yesterday (18) has drawn the highest viewership numbers of the show to date.

Reviewing the show’s new season, NME said it was “still the best show on TV,” adding: “Whether it can be categorised as pleasure or not, Succession‘s grip continues to pull us in as strongly as ever, down into the murky deep.”